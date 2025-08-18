As kids head back to school, the sun is still shining and the need for everyday sunscreen use is just as important as it is during the summer months. It's important for families to include applying sunscreen as an important part of their daily routine year round. Even one bad sunburn as a child greatly increases the chances of having a deadly skin cancer as an adult.





Make sunscreen part of your daily routine

Be 'sun smart' this school year

Just like brushing your teeth and washing your face, applying sunscreen should be a daily habit. Keep sunscreen in the bathroom where kids will see and remember to incorporate it into their routine, and include a travel sized sunscreen or stick to their backpack for reapplying. Beach Defense and Sheer Zinc kid options from Neutrogena make applying and reapplying convenient and gentle.

For daily application, focus on exposed areas like the face, neck ,and arms. Don't forget to model a great example for the kids and get into a daily routine for you!

