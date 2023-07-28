Bayer Aspirin - Heart Healthy Summer

Watch Now
Barbecues, vacations, slower routines – it’s a season to be enjoyed, but summer can be a difficult time to stay on track when it comes to heart-healthy choices.

It’s not only the indulgent foods and lazy days that can threaten heart health – the weather itself may affect blood pressure, especially among those with heart disease.

Speak with your doctor to see if heart medication or an aspirin regimen is right for you. Stay active by choosing indoor activities, or limiting outdoor workouts to morning and evening to avoid the hottest part of the day. Listen to your body, stay hydrated, and don't push yourself too hard.

