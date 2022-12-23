Baltimore x New York Love & Pain - Baltimore Club Scene

Baltimore x New York Love & Pain of Fame is the highly anticipated short dance film from creators Samuel Preston IV & Tyrell Boyd.

The short dance film highlights the artistry and culture of dancers in the Baltimore and New York club scenes and follows the highs and lows of their path to stardom.

The film also explores and connects the Baltimore and New York dance and club experience. Baltimore is the birthplace of 130 BPM club music, an energetic and exhilarating beat that makes people want to get up and move. New York - the city that never sleeps - is well known for its groundbreaking Hip-Hop revolution and popping, locking, breaking, flexing, bone-breaking street dances.

Watch the film here on Christmas Day.