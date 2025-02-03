Baltimore welcomes 2025 CIAA Tournament

The CIAA Tournament is back in Baltimore!

From February 25 - March 1, celebrate HBCU sports, students, alumni, and community during a week full of festivities. The CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament is more than just a series of exciting games—it’s a celebration of community, culture, and connection. In addition to the on-court action, the CIAA is committed to creating opportunities for fans, alumni, and residents to engage with the tournament through a dynamic lineup of affiliated events.

In addition to supporting your team in the games, the community is encouraged to attend the wide range of events taking place throughout the week. From engaging town halls and symposiums to immersive cultural experiences and wellness-focused programming, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) is vital to preserving and advancing educational excellence, leadership development, and cultural pride. HBCUs have a long-standing tradition of producing trailblazers in various fields, and their impact extends far beyond the classroom.

Find the schedule of events, buy tickets, and learn more here.