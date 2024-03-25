The 16th annual Villain Arts Baltimore Tattoo Arts Festival will be held at the Baltimore Convention Center April 5-7.

The festival brings together more than 800 talented artists from all over the world, including many local artists. The lineup also included stars from shows like Vice's Tattoo Age and InkMasters and traditional techniques like hand poke and hand tap tattooing.

There's also a can't-miss entertainment lineup, featuring contortionists, suspension shows, and tattoo contests.

Tickets are $25 for a day pass and $50 for the three day festival pass.

