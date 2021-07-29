Baltimore Station - Out Of This World Movie Night

The Baltimore Station helps provides individuals who suffer from homelessness and substance abuse disorder with residential and outpatient treatment programs.

The organization is hosting its second annual Drive-In Movie Night on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Bengie's Drive-In Movie Theatre. The Out of The World fundraiser will feature the family-friendly movie, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Tickets are $75 per car and include a meal from Mission BBQ as well as non-alcoholic drinks. There will be plenty of family fun activities as well!

All funds raised from the event will support homeless veterans in the program. Learn more and buy tickets here.