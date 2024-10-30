Baltimore Ravens College Track Center helps underserved students achieve success

College Track is a national program that makes a 10-year commitment to students from underserved communities, helping them become the first in their families to earn a bachelor’s degree. The program provides a comprehensive support system for students, from high school to college and into their professional careers.

The Baltimore Ravens College Track Center is the latest addition to College Track’s network of 12 centers nationwide. . Established through a partnership with the Baltimore Ravens, M&T Bank, The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation and Baltimore City Schools, the center aims to support underserved students on their path to college completion.

With over two decades of experience in education and leadership, Founding Executive Site Director Charelle D. James, M.Ed will lead the center’s efforts to provide resources, mentorship, and academic support for Baltimore students. The center will serve as a critical resource for the city’s youth, helping them achieve academic success and professional growth.

Learn more and get involved here.