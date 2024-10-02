Baltimore Public Media presents the second annual New/Next Film Festival

The New/Next Film Festival returns to Baltimore’s historic Charles Theatre for its second year, featuring more than 100 films, filmmakers and musicians!

The festival specializes in cutting edge cinema, from Baltimore and beyond. This year, Beach House, one of Baltimore’s most popular bands, is presenting a film, and the Baltimore band Animal Collective will show the new short documentary they scored.

Baltimore Public Media is also committed to giving back to the community that grows artists and the arts. They are donating 25 All-Access Passes to local high school and college film students to reduce barriers to entry and help foster Baltimore’s vibrant local film scene.

Learn more about the festival and purchase tickets here.