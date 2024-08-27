Baltimore Public Media is a community connection for local music and more

Baltimore Public Media (BPM) is an independent community licensee and home to Baltimore area’s NPR News Station, WYPR 88.1 FM; the region’s home for total music discovery, WTMD 89.7 FM; and Your Public Studios, which produces and distributes acclaimed local podcasts.

Along with in-person live events that engage and enrich the lives of our community. Baltimore Public Media provides rich, vibrant programming in news, music, arts, and culture across expanding radio and digital formats that connects, enriches, and elevates the residents and communities of Baltimore and the region.

WTMD will host their last First Thursday event on September 5. First Thursdays are the largest free concert event in the state, happening each first Thursday from June - September at Canton Waterfront Park. This is a free community event that not only features local and national artists, but also brings together more than 80 Maryland food and art vendors.

