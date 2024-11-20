Baltimore Peninsula is the city's hottest new community

Baltimore Peninsula is a new, mixed-use community located on the South Baltimore waterfront, with over 1.2 million square feet of new residential and office space across five buildings, including 40 acres of waterfront parks and 376 apartments, 20% of which are affordable.

In the past year, Baltimore Peninsula has come to life, with restaurant openings, including Rye Street Tavern, and a growing number of residents and workers.

2025 is set to hold even more excitement! With amazing events all season long, a growing list of restaurants and beautiful waterfront spaces, Baltimore Peninsula is quickly becoming Baltimore’s hottest neighborhood.

Learn more here.