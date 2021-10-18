Baltimore Museum of Art - A Modern Influence: Henri Matisse, Etta Cone, and Baltimore

The Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA) is the host of the first comprehensive exhibition to explore the singular 43-year friendship between Baltimore collector Etta Cone (1870-1949) and French modern master Henri Matisse (1869-1954).

Their relationship laid the foundation for the BMA’s Matisse collection, which is the world’s largest public collection of the artist’s work with more than 1,200 objects. A Modern Influence: Henri Matisse, Etta Cone, and Baltimore features more than 160 paintings, sculptures, prints, drawings, and illustrated books that demonstrate how Etta Cone’s bond with the artist provided her with a sense of identity, purpose, and freedom from convention.

This ticketed exhibition is on view now through January 2, 2022. The exhibition precedes the December 2021 opening of the Ruth R. Marder Center for Matisse Studies at the BMA, which will allow for greater public engagement with the museum’s Matisse collection.

