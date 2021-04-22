Baltimore County Restaurant Week - State Fare and El Guapo

It's Baltimore County Restaurant Week! Find great prices on old and new favorites as you eat your way through the county.

State Fare is offering 3 course lunch and dinner options starting at $18. Join them on their patio for brunch as the days get warmer, or stop in for Happy Hour specials and Whiskey Wednesday!

El Guapo has a 3 course dinner for $25 featuring lots of fun and festive dishes. Not sure how to navigate the extensive drink list? Their knowledgeable and friendly staff can help you find the perfect tequila, agave, or mezcal for you!

