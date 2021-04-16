Baltimore County Restaurant Week - Lib's Grill

It's Baltimore County Restaurant Week! Now through May 2, you can find great specials on old favorites and new finds at restaurants all around the county.

Lib's Grill is a proud participant of the 2021 Baltimore County Restaurant Week and excited to unveil their brand new seasonal menu. Enjoy a variety of fresh and fried oyster dishes, as well as amazing dishes like smoked salmon avocado toast, banana bourbon pancakes, and a bison burger featuring an entire syringe of beer cheese.

Lib's Grill has pre-fixe menus for brunch, lunch, and dinner through May 2. Learn more here.

Learn more about Baltimore County Restaurant Week here.