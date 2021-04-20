Watch
Baltimore County Restaurant Week - Grind and Wine Cafe

Posted at 2:04 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 14:04:40-04

It's Baltimore County Restaurant Week! Now through May 2, you can find great specials on old favorites and new finds at restaurants all around the county.

Grind and Wine Cafe is thankful for the grants and funding their received from Baltimore County to make the restaurant flow better for bakery and carry out customers.

During restaurant week, choose from customer favorites like Grind and Wine's house cobb salad, GW fish taco, Ziggy pasta, famous carrot cake and more! Mention Midday Maryland for 10% off your bill during restaurant week!

Learn more about Grind and Wine here.

Learn more about Baltimore County Restaurant Week here.

