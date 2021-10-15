Baltimore County Restaurant Week - Glyndon Grill and Full Moon Pub & Grill

It's Baltimore County Restaurant Week! Now through October 24, you can find great specials on old favorites and new finds at restaurants all around the county.

Full Moon Pub and Grill offers weekly events like live music, trivia, karaoke, and more. Enjoy a fun cocktail or one of over 25 beers on tap. Their restaurant week menu include favorites like the fried chicken cobb salad, rockfish tacos, pub burgers, and their Angry Bird sandwich.

Glyndon Grill is also back for restaurant week! Choose from dishes like blackened shrimp pasta, loaded skillet tots, sherry chicken, and chocolate mousse.

Reservations are highly recommended for both locations.