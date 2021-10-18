Watch
Baltimore County Restaurant Week Fall 2021 - Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

Posted at 2:26 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 14:26:47-04

It's Baltimore County Restaurant Week! Now through October 24, find delicious meals at amazing prices all around the county!

Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Pikesville is offering a three course dinner for $45!

Restaurant Week guests start with the choice of Steak House Salad, Caesar salad, or Louisiana Seafood Gumbo. Main Course selections include Ruth’s famous Petite Filet, Stuffed Chicken Breast, Pork Loin, and Broiled Salmon. Top it all off with a sweet surprise with the chef’s seasonal dessert choice.

