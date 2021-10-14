Baltimore County Restaurant Week Fall 2021 - Lib's Grill

It's Baltimore County Restaurant Week! October 15 - 24, you can find great specials on old favorites and new finds at restaurants all around the county.

Lib's Grill is a proud participant of the 2021 Baltimore County Restaurant Week. Be sure to check our favorites like the shrimp and grits appetizer and the blackened chicken pasta entree!

The festivities don't stop after restaurant week. Starting November 18, the entire restaurant is transformed for Cocktails and Candy Canes. Enjoy drink specials, ugly sweater parties, "carol"-oke, Santa brunches, and more! They're also looking forward to the opening of their new Bel Air location in spring 2022!

Lib's Grill has pre-fixe menus for brunch, lunch, and dinner. Learn more here.

Learn more about Baltimore County Restaurant Week here.