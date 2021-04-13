Baltimore County Restaurant Week - Cafe Troia

After a rough year for local restaurants, Baltimore County Restaurant Week is providing a much needed win/win for the restaurant industry and its customers. The event runs from April 16 - May 2.

Cafe Troia is thrilled to participate in this year's event and offering pre fixe lunch and dinner menus at a special price.

Choose from favorites like Branzino fish, shrimp fettuccine, pork chops, and more! Both lunch and dinner include a selection of antipasto, entree, and dessert.

Make your reservation for Cafe Troia here, or call 410- 337- 0133.

Learn more about Baltimore County Restaurant Week here