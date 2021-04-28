Watch
Baltimore County Restaurant Week - By The Docks

Posted at 2:00 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 14:00:49-04

Baltimore County Restaurant Week runs through May 2! There are just a few days left to book reservations for old favorites or new discoveries.

By The Docks Seafood Restaurant in Middle River has an amazing restaurant week menu featuring favorites like their famous crabcakes, seafood jambalaya, Florida red snapper, stuffed steak, and more! Get a salad or soup, entree, and dessert for one low price!

By The Docks cares deeply for their community, and they love to give back. Like, comment, and share their Midday Maryland facebook post for a chance to win a $100 gift card!

Learn more about By The Docks here.

Learn more about Baltimore County Restaurant Week here.

