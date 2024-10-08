Baltimore County Public Library helps connect you with the resources you need

Baltimore County Public Library is a vibrant community hub where people of all ages and backgrounds can explore, learn, create and connect—all at no cost.

Each month, they offer hundreds of free programs for everyone - youngest readers through those young at heart; from book clubs and STEM activities to workshops for entrepreneurs and video game competitions.

The library is also working to break down barriers by bringing the library to those in the community who are not able to get into one of 19 branches with initiatives like Library by Mail, the Mobile Library Support Center and book mobiles that make community stops throughout the month. As a welcoming, inclusive space, Baltimore County Public Library invites you to discover how they help people work, learn, and play every day.

Learn more and find a full list of programs and events here.