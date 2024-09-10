Baltimore County Public Library has great resources for back to school

Be All In with Baltimore County Public Library this school year!

School is back in session and as your community connector, Baltimore County Public Library has the resources you need to make this the best school year yet!

Baltimore County Public School students can use their Student ID numbers to check out books, ebooks and audiobooks plus log into our research databases and receive online homework help. But the library is more than a place of study, it’s also a hub for family fun! Come check out dedicated tween and teen spaces and find a program that meets everyone's interests!

Plus - Sunday hours are back! The Arbutus, Cockeysville, North Point, Owings Mills, Perry Hall, Pikesville, and Towson will be open from 1-5pm through the school year. To celebrate, Baltimore County Public Library is hosting Wild About Sundays, with fun "Where the Wild Things Are" themed programming each week. Visit a participating branch and check out an item on a Sunday to be automatically entered into a giveaway for amazing prizes, including a Great Wolf Lodge gift basket!

Learn more about Wild About Sundays and see the full lineup of programming here.

Learn more about Baltimore County Public Library here.