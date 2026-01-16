Every January, millions of people write down New Year’s resolutions: learn something new, make more money, focus on health and wellness, or spend more time with family. Baltimore County Public Library has what you need to make these goals attainable, free with a library card!





Baltimore County Public Library can help you stick to your 2026 resolutions

Learning a new skill or hobby is easy at any Baltimore County Public Library branch. Not only can the library provide books on any subject you'd like to learn, they also offer workshops for crafts, digital literacy, language learning programs, and more. Baltimore County Public Library also offers resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs, including the award-winning Entrepreneur Academy, an 8-week cohort that walks you through everything you need to know to launch your business or expand your business.

The library can also help cut costs. Streaming platforms can add up, and you can find DVD and video games to borrow as well as access to Hoopla and Kanopy for free streaming! The Library of Things also offers board games, outdoor games, adventure kits, and more.

It's easy to gain free access to all of these resources and more with your Baltimore County Public Library card. Physical cards can be obtained at any of the 19 branches, or register for an ecard instantly to get started with the digital library. You do not have to have a card to enjoy our spaces or attend programs.

Learn more and get your card here.