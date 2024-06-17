Watch Now
Baltimore County Police Department - Employment Opportunities for Military Backgrounds

Posted at 1:20 PM, Jun 17, 2024

The military teaches many skills that transfer to civilian life, including jobs within the police department. Baltimore County Police Department is hiring now, and military experience can be beneficial for career advancement.

Reservists or National Guard Service Members can enjoy benefits like adding service time to your pension, 15 days of military leave per each calendar year, and pay differential based on base pay when ordered to active duty. Military members who have passed their physical fitness test within the last year are exempt from the BCoPD physical.

The Baltimore County Police Department is offering signing bonuses now. If you're looking for a career with lots of room for promotion and advancement while helping the community, learn more here.

