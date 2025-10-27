The Power of Age Expo 2025 is a wonderful opportunity for older adults, persons with disabilities, veterans, caregivers, professionals and more to find resources.

On Wednesday, October 29th from 9am-6pm at the Timonium Fairgrounds, you can shop, gather resources, and explore services tailored to aging, wellness, technology, home care, financial planning, recreation, and more! Admission is $2 or a donation of 2 canned goods.





Come to the Power of Age Expo on Wednesday, October 29 at the Maryland Fairgrounds!

Baltimore County Department of Aging's Power of Age Expo celebrates living longer and living well

The Power of Age Expo offers older adults a unique opportunity to explore hundreds of resources that support living as an older adult or caregiver in the region, and is the largest event of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic. From free health screenings and Medicare guidance to engaging exhibits, creative arts displays and senior center activities, the Expo is designed to inspire connection, wellness and lifelong learning. The Expo also features continuous live entertainment, a Pickleball Tournament, an art exhibit, Zumba and line dancing classes, a vaccine clinic and more!

Guest can also learn about the 21 senior centers in Baltimore County to see which center's programming and instructors are the best fit.

Learn more here.