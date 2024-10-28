Baltimore County Department of Aging to host 37th annual Power of Age Expo

The Power of Age Expo 2024 is a wonderful opportunity for older adults, persons with disabilities, veterans, caregivers, professionals and more to find resources on Wednesday, October 30th at the Timonium Fairgrounds.

It is the largest event of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic region featuring giveaways, health screening, continuous live entertainment, a Pickleball Tournament, an art exhibit, a vaccine clinic and more. This year's entertainment lineup includes three live bands on the main stage. In addition, there will be opportunities to try tap dance and Zumba with some fantastic instructors!

The Power of Age Expo is graciously supported by media sponsors: WMAR-2 News, Comcast, The Beacon, MPT, AgeWell Baltimore, WCBM 680AM Radio and WYPR along with Platinum Sponsors Johns Hopkins Health Plans and Rish Less, Do More, a RSV campaign from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Admission to the fair is a $2 donation or canned food donation. Learn more and see the full programming and entertainment lineup here.