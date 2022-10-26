Baltimore County Department of Aging - Power of Age 2022

There are almost 200,000 adults over 60 living in Baltimore County, and the Baltimore County Department of Aging is dedicated to helping those seniors live well.

The Power of Age Expo celebrates 35 years on Thursday, October 27 from 9am-6pm at the Maryland State Fairgrounds. The expo offers the latest in information, resources, products and services. In addition, attendees can spend time in the entertainment tent, get vaccinated, and even sign up for speed dating!

Proceeds from the Expo help fund the Seniors in need program. This program provides funs to seniors who do not qualify for income based benefits, but may need help in emergency situations.

Learn more about the Expo here.