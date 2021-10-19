Baltimore Country Club - Now Hiring

At the Baltimore Country Club, great people make favorite places.

Members, guests, and staff alike enjoy the atmosphere and community centered, family like feel of the club. There are plenty of activities for everyone, including two golf courses, three swimming pools, fitness and wellness activities, tennis, squash, dining, social events, and more.

Baltimore Country Club is hiring! With a full in-season staff of more than 400, the most important requirement for any open position is a good attitude. You'll be part of a dynamic, diverse team where you'll feel valued and enjoy coming to work each day.

Learn more and search open positions here.