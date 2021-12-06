With the end of the year fast approaching, many people are thinking about how they can make a lasting impact on their community through year-end giving.

The Baltimore Community Foundation, or BCF, is the charitable foundation for and by the people of Baltimore. With guidance from BCF, donors can discover meaningful giving, invest their funds wisely, and be part of a diverse group of changemakers working for a better Baltimore.

The BCF mission is to inspire donors to achieve their charitable goals from generation to generation and to improve the quality of life in the Baltimore region through grantmaking, enlightened civic leadership, and strategic investments.

There are three easy steps to making an impact through BCF:

Schedule a Private Consultation. Meet with BCF to talk about your philanthropic goals and how to make a meaningful impact in Baltimore.



Design a Plan. Work with BCF to identify the easiest and most effective way to make a gift that achieves your giving goals.



Create Measurable Impact. Invest wisely through BCF and make the Baltimore you love an even better place to live for years to come.

Learn more here.

