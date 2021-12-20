Baltimore Choral Arts - Christmas 2021

The Baltimore Choral Arts Society helps bring the joy of music and the arts to the public. In addition to outreach in underserved communities and schools, Baltimore Choral Arts has collaborated with musicians and innovators throughout the world.

Their annual Christmas with Choral Arts concert is a celebration of the season. After a year of virtual performances, the choir was able to perform in person this year while following all health and safety protocols.

This year's show is a celebration of the peace the holiday season brings, along with all the wonder and magic of Christmas.

Watch Christmas with Choral Arts on WMAR on December 24 at 11:35pm and on Christmas Day at noon.

