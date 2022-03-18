Baltimore Center Stage - The Folks at Home

From the hilarious mind of Baltimore’s own R. Eric Thomas and directed by Obie Award winner Stevie Walker-Webb, The Folks at Home is a contemporary riff on the beloved family sitcoms of the 1970s.

With an amazing cast featuring E. Faye Butler and Malcom in the Middle's Jane Kaczmarek, the show explores themes like race and class through the lens of family.

Roger and Brandon, an interracial couple living in South Baltimore, are doing the best they can. Their mortgage is late, Roger’s been laid off for months, and there might be a ghost in the attic. It’s a lot. And that was before all of their parents had to move in with them.

Learn more and buy your tickets here. Use code 2HOUSES for 30% off tickets to The Folks at Home and the upcoming show Dream Hou$e!