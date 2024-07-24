Watch Now
Baltimore, Broadway, and Beyond at The Everyman Theatre

Posted at 1:35 PM, Jul 24, 2024

Join Everyman Theatre Resident Company member Felicia Curry for a special limited engagement featuring special guests, music, and more.

Baltimore Broadway and Beyond runs now through July 28 with special weekly guests. The show is a celebration of Broadway, classic standards, jazz, and many other musical styles all backed by an amazing live band.

The theatre itself is transformed for the event, featuring a cabaret-style night club complete with cocktail tables and a full bar. Guests are encouraged to sing, dance, and enjoy this memorable night!

Learn more and find tickets here.

