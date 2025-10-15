The Scouting program is off to a fast start this fall with lots of activities for new and returning Scouts! This fall over 1,500 new youth will join the Scouting program in the greater Baltimore area.

For the past seven years, The Scouting program has been co-ed. Today, about 16% of the Baltimore Area Council’s overall membership of 12,000 youth are female.





Join the Cub Scouts today!

Baltimore area Cub Scouts are recruiting now!

Scouting provides an opportunity for families to participate and have fun together while their children are learning valuable life skills. For over a century, the Scouting program has taught our nation’s youth how to be better citizens through leadership skills and self-reliance. Last year Scouts from the Baltimore Area Council completed over 59,000 documents hours of community service and collected over 120,000 pounds of food for local food pantries.

