Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants Everyday Heroes - September 2021

The Baltimore Area Chick-Fil-A Restaurants Everyday Heroes program celebrates people doing good in their community. In past years, Everyday Heroes has honored public servants, young people, and families who make a difference every day.

For 2021, the program is celebrating seniors going about and beyond in their communities.

Congratulations to our July winner Linda Reger, the beloved "trash lady" who is helping clean up her community. In addition to carrying a trash picker everywhere, she's also motivated the neighborhood kids and their parents to come out for clean up days.

August winner Kathryn Cooper-Nicholas is the founder of Sisters Saving the City, a non-profit helping to provide fun, safe after-school programs and community resources for older teens and young adults in the city.

Learn more and nominate your Everyday Hero here.