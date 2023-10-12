Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants - Everyday Heroes October 2023

Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants and WMAR-2 News are celebrating Everyday Heroes doing good in their communities!

In past years, Everyday Heroes has honored public servants, families, seniors, and young people who make a difference every day. For 2023, the program is celebrating elementary school classrooms who affect change and do good. Winning classes will receive a milk and cookies party!

Congratulations to our August winner, Ms. Schwartz's class at The Odyssey School. The class collected coins from home for a math lesson, then donated all the money to a charity of their choice. Ms. Charitonuk and the SGA of Youth's Benefit Elementary School are our September winners for their monthly community service projects.

Nominations are active now, so if you know of an elementary school classroom helping out in their community, nominate them here.