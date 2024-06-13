Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants - Everyday Heroes June 2024

Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants and WMAR-2 News are celebrating Everyday Heroes doing good in their communities!

In past years, Everyday Heroes has honored elementary classrooms, public servants, families, seniors, and young people who make a difference every day. For 2024, the program is celebrating community or school coaches who affect change and do good. Winning coaches receive 10 boxed meals courtesy of the Baltimore area Chick-fil-A Restaurants.

Congratulations to our May winner, Ryan Artist. Ryan is the wrestling and lacrosse coach at Patterson Mill High School and also mentors student athletes in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes program.

Nominations are active now, so if you know a coach who is helping out in their community, nominate them here!