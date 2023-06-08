Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants - Everyday Heroes June 2023

Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants and WMAR-2 News are celebrating Everyday Heroes doing good in their communities!

In past years, Everyday Heroes has honored public servants, families, seniors, and young people who make a difference every day. For 2023, the program is celebrating elementary school classrooms who affect change and do good. Winning classes will receive a milk and cookies party!

Congratulations to our April winners at Rosedale Christian Academy for collecting more than 1,000 pairs of pajamas for Casey Cares. The winning May class were the fifth graders at Hampstead Elementary, who have had a busy year collecting donations for the Humane Society, books and canned foods, and more!

Nominations run through summer, so if you know of an elementary school classroom helping out in their community, nominate them here.