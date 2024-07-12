Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants - Everyday Heroes July 2024

Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants and WMAR-2 News are celebrating Everyday Heroes doing good in their communities!

In past years, Everyday Heroes has honored elementary classrooms, public servants, families, seniors, and young people who make a difference every day. For 2024, the program is celebrating community or school coaches who affect change and do good. Winning coaches receive 10 boxed meals courtesy of the Baltimore area Chick-fil-A Restaurants.

Congratulations to our June winner, Sharon Johnson! Sharon is the men's varsity track and field coach at Milford Mill High School, where she also takes an active role in helping her students. Johnson drives them to meets, makes meals, and even offers free tutoring and SAT prep.

Nominations are active now, so if you know a coach who is helping out in their community, nominate them here!