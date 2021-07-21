Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants - Everyday Heroes July 2021

The Baltimore Area Chick-Fil-A Restaurants Everyday Heroes program celebrates people doing good in their community. In past years, Everyday Heroes has honored public servants, young people, and families who make a difference every day.

For 2021, the program is celebrating seniors going about and beyond in their communities.

Congratulations to May winner Helena Jordan Johnson, who is still helping her community at the age of 94. She loves being involved in the church and recently held a unique fundraiser. She asked people to count all the doors in their home and donate $1 per door, raising more than $2000!

June winner Ron Able has been volunteering at testing and vaccination sites throughout the pandemic. He's thanking our healthcare heros by handing out handmade coins to those making a special impact.

If you know a senor (55+) who is making a difference in their community, nominate them here.