Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants - Everyday Heroes December 2023

Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants and WMAR-2 News are celebrating Everyday Heroes doing good in their communities!

In past years, Everyday Heroes has honored public servants, families, seniors, and young people who make a difference every day. For 2023, the program is celebrating elementary school classrooms who affect change and do good. Winning classes will receive a milk and cookies party!

Congratulations to our October winner, Mr. Richardson's fifth grade class at Grasonville Elementary for the GRACIE Club and their commitment to going green. November winner Ms. Gauniel and the kids at Ridgeway Elementary spent October collecting food and other needs and made a large donation to the Anne Arundel County Food Pantry for the holidays.

The Everyday Heroes program will continue in 2024! Learn about past winners and stay updated on next year's theme here.

