Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants - Everyday Heroes August 2024

Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants and WMAR-2 News are celebrating Everyday Heroes doing good in their communities!

In past years, Everyday Heroes has honored elementary classrooms, public servants, families, seniors, and young people who make a difference every day. For 2024, the program is celebrating community or school coaches who affect change and do good. Winning coaches receive 10 boxed meals courtesy of the Baltimore area Chick-fil-A Restaurants.

Congratulations to our July winner, Coach Sylvester Banks of Reginald F. Lewis High School! Coach Banks coaches varsity girls volleyball and badminton and varsity boys basketball, and has an unwavering commitment to his students. His student athletes know they can count on him on and off the field, and at all hours.

Nominations are active now, so if you know a coach who is helping out in their community, nominate them here!