Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants - Everyday Heroes August 2023

Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants and WMAR-2 News are celebrating Everyday Heroes doing good in their communities!

In past years, Everyday Heroes has honored public servants, families, seniors, and young people who make a difference every day. For 2023, the program is celebrating elementary school classrooms who affect change and do good. Winning classes will receive a milk and cookies party!

Congratulations to our June winners, Mr. Cherry's class at Matapeake Elementary school, for their Market Day contributions. Mrs. Hulstrand's first grade class at St. Paul's Lutheran School are our July winners for their work with Operation Christmas Child and other worthy charities.

Nominations are active now, so if you know of an elementary school classroom helping out in their community, nominate them here.