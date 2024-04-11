Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants - Everyday Heroes April 2024

Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants and WMAR-2 News are celebrating Everyday Heroes doing good in their communities!

In past years, Everyday Heroes has honored elementary classrooms, public servants, families, seniors, and young people who make a difference every day. For 2024, the program is celebrating community or school coaches who affect change and do good. Winning coaches receive 10 boxed meals courtesy of the Baltimore area Chick-fil-A Restaurants!

Congratulations to our March winner, Robert Wooley, the coach of the state champion Kent Island men's varsity lacrosse team. The team participates in many community events throughout the whole year, including volunteer days and coordinating field days with area elementary schools.

Nominations are active now, so if you know a coach who is helping out in their community, nominate them here!

