Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants - Everyday Heroes 2024

Posted at 1:27 PM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 13:27:53-05

Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants and WMAR-2 News are announcing a brand new year of Everyday Heroes!

The program celebrates people doing good in their community. In past years, Everyday Heroes has honored public servants, families, seniors, young people, and elementary classrooms making a difference every day.

For 2024, the program is celebrating coaches who affect change and do good. Sports coaches from elementary, middle, high school or collegiate level as well as rec coaches are eligible, so nominate your amazing coach today!

Nominate your coach here.

