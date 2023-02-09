Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants - Everyday Heroes 2023

Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants and WMAR-2 News are announcing a brand new year of Everyday Heroes!

The program celebrates people doing good in their community. In past years, Everyday Heroes has honored public servants, families, seniors, and young people who make a difference every day.

For 2023, the program is celebrating elementary school classrooms who affect change and do good. Winning classes will receive a milk and cookies party!

If you know a deserving classroom, nominate them here.