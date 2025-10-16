Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants celebrates their August Everyday Heroes winner

Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants and WMAR-2 News are celebrating Everyday Heroes doing good in their communities!

In past years, Everyday Heroes has honored elementary classrooms, public servants, families, seniors, and coaches who make a difference every day.





For 2025, the program is celebrating community social groups who affect change and do good. Winning groups receive 10 meal voucher cards courtesy of the Baltimore area Chick-fil-A Restaurants.

Congratulations to our August winners, W.E.A.N.! Women Embracing Abilities Now is an advocacy group founded by Janice Jackson to help women navigate disability. For more than 20 years, they have mentored, helped, guided, encouraged and given many women tools they need to navigate this difficult world of being disabled.

Nominations are active now, so if you know a group who is helping out in their community, nominate them here!