Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants celebrate their November Everyday Heroes winner

Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants celebrate the November Everyday Heroes winner

For 2025, the program is celebrating community social groups who affect change and do good. Winning groups receive 10 meal voucher cards courtesy of the Baltimore area Chick-fil-A Restaurants.

Congratulations to our November winner, Faithfully Gifted Hearts, founded by 16 year old Sha'Miyae Hinton-Knight! Faithfully Gift Hearts teaches youth they are more than then environment by feeding those in need, hosting job readiness training for girls, and hosting a holiday toy giveaway.

