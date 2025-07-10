Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants celebrate their May 2025 Everyday Heroes

Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants and WMAR-2 News are celebrating Everyday Heroes doing good in their communities!

In past years, Everyday Heroes has honored elementary classrooms, public servants, families, seniors, and coaches who make a difference every day.

For 2025, the program is celebrating community social groups who affect change and do good. Winning groups receive 10 meal voucher cards courtesy of the Baltimore area Chick-fil-A Restaurants.





See why The Cupcake Committee is being recognized for their community service

Congratulations to our May winners, The Cupcake Committee! The group was formed by Tyra Sullivan as a way to give her daughter and nieces a way to come together, connect and do acts of service, thus creating a sisterhood.



They participate in social events like fashion shows, and perform community service like feeding the homeless, collecting and handing out free school supplies and buying presents for families in need during the holidays.



The group has now expanded to include other girls from Baltimore.

Nominations are active now, so if you know a group who is helping out in their community, nominate them here!

