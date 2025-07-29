Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants and WMAR-2 News are celebrating Everyday Heroes doing good in their communities!

In past years, Everyday Heroes has honored elementary classrooms, public servants, families, seniors, and coaches who make a difference every day.





The Henrietta Lacks Legacy Group receives June's Chick-Fil-A Everyday Hero award Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants celebrate their June Everyday Heroes



For 2025, the program is celebrating community social groups who affect change and do good. Winning groups receive 10 meal voucher cards courtesy of the Baltimore area Chick-fil-A Restaurants.

Congratulations to our June winners, the Henrietta Lacks Legacy Group, which strives to teach and remind people of the contributions that Henrietta Lacks made to humanity. The organization sponsors educational efforts like lectures and essay contests, hosts an annual luncheon, and recently raised funds to get a statue of Henrietta Lacks in the Great Blacks and Wax Museum.

Nominations are active now, so if you know a group who is helping out in their community, nominate them here!