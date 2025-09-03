Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants and WMAR-2 News are celebrating Everyday Heroes doing good in their communities!

In past years, Everyday Heroes has honored elementary classrooms, public servants, families, seniors, and coaches who make a difference every day.





Baltimore Area Chick-Fil-A Restaurants honors the My Neightbors foundation

Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants celebrate their July 2025 Everyday Heroes winner

For 2025, the program is celebrating community social groups who affect change and do good. Winning groups receive 10 meal voucher cards courtesy of the Baltimore area Chick-fil-A Restaurants.

Congratulations to our July winner, the My Neighbors Foundation! Linda Price leads this amazing organization that is making a difference for kids in the Hereford Zone. Last year, they raised more than $80,000 to help supplement activities like field trips, prom, sporting events, team fees, scholarships, and more. All donations go towards eliminating financial restraints so kids can pursue their passions and talents without barriers.

Nominations are active now, so if you know a group who is helping out in their community, nominate them here!