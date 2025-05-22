Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants celebrate their April Everyday Hero

Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants and WMAR-2 News are celebrating Everyday Heroes doing good in their communities!

In past years, Everyday Heroes has honored elementary classrooms, public servants, families, seniors, and coaches who make a difference every day. For 2025, the program is celebrating community social groups who affect change and do good. Winning groups receive 10 meal voucher cards courtesy of the Baltimore area Chick-fil-A Restaurants.

Congratulations to our April winner, Girl Scout Troop 823! Through a variety of volunteer projects at places like Ronald McDonald House, the Human Society, Our Daily Bread, local food banks, and more, the girls are helping their community and learning life lessons through service. Volunteering not only makes a difference, but also helps build confidence, empathy, and social skills.

Nominations are active now, so if you know a group who is helping out in their community, nominate them here!